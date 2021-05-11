Participate in Hindustan Unilever’s Grand Water Saving Challenge

Design a smarter Indian toilet and help save water.
Are you looking for tangible ways to make an impact on the world through innovation and sustainable methods? Well, here’s your chance to shine. Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) in association with Invest India, Start Up India, AGNIi, Office of Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt. of India, and the Toilet Board Coalition has launched the Grand Water Saving Challenge, which aims to address a very real problem in the Indian public toilet ecosystem.
Think about it - the last time you might have used a squat toilet, remember how much water you had to use to make sure you left it clean for the next person? As we live in an era where water scarcity is a real issue in many parts of India, the need for such innovative solutions is more urgent than ever.
If you’ve read so far and are interested in participating in this Grand Water Saving Challenge, here’s what you have to do. You need to first design (stage 1) and then create a prototype (stage2) of a flush system on a squat toilet pan (can be made from ceramic or recycled plastic) which uses no more than 2.5 litres of water to clean any visible faecal residue, evaluated using actual or simulated human faeces.
This national challenge is also backed by the ‘Healthy Cities and Communities’ initiative by the World Economic Forum that aims to improve people’s well-being by enabling them to live longer and fuller lives in their local environments. Participants can submit their entries via Startup India hub absolutely free of cost.
So, what’s in it for you?
Well, to start with there’s a fiscal incentive worth INR 5,00,000 for the first prize winner and INR 2,50,000 for the second. On top of that, the winner stands a chance to pilot their prototype at Suvidha Centre- a one of its kind urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre conceptualised by Hindustan Unilever in Mumbai. The cherry on top is knowing that your innovation might actually solve a huge problem for thousands of Indians on a daily basis.
The challenge is open to:
Any Indian national over the age of 18 who is legally permitted to participate
Startups that are registered with DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade)
Academic institutions that may not be registered with DPIIT
So what are you waiting for? Get your tinkering hat on and hit the lab!
To participate in the Grand Water Saving Challenge, click here.
