Why is Saline Nasal Washing Important?

Otrivin Breathe Clean
Many of us followed self-care routines even before the pandemic hit us. But having experienced a pandemic for more than a year has led to a whole new level of awareness about self-care practices such as breathing exercises, steam inhalation, drinking herbal tea, increasing daily fluid intake, etc.
It’s a simple process of cleansing the nostrils by washing them with a sterile isotonic solution that helps keep the nasal pathway free from obstruction like dirt and mucus. Traditionally known as nasal irrigation, such a technique helps prevent various germs and harmful bacteria from entering the body through the nose.
ENT specialists and surgeons often prescribe saline nasal sprays to post endoscopic sinus surgery patients and those suffering from allergic rhinitis.
The ongoing pandemic and the added pressure on our healthcare system have taught us that preventive care is as important as curative care. Since the nose is one of the potential entry points for harmful germs, viruses and bacteria to enter our body, ensuring it stays clean and dirt-free is all the more crucial. Even ENT textbooks say ‘good nasal irrigation using a saline solution helps keep the nasal mucosa (mucous membrane) healthy.’
It has also been documented that using a nasal saline wash in children resulted in faster resolution of acute upper respiratory illness symptoms and a less frequent reappearance of symptoms over a 12-week period.
All in all, ensuring your nasal hygiene game is on point comes with other benefits too. Using a saline nasal wash helps prevent many kinds of respiratory problems and builds nasal immunity. In cases where people recently had external tubes inserted in their nostrils, making them more susceptible to infections, saline nasal washing works as a protective measure.
The bottom line is, nasal hygiene needs to be a crucial part of our daily self-care routine, and that is where Otrivin Breathe Clean has us covered. With increasing air pollution and germs, this spray helps wash out dust, pollen and other allergens from the nasal passage. It also gently cleanses the nasal cavity during a cold or allergic condition, helps get rid of excess particles and soothes the nasal passage. Since it is made of natural ingredients like isotonic sea salt solution and glycerin, it’s safe for daily use. Nasal washes like Otrivin Breathe Clean are available over the counter in pharmacy stores and can be purchased directly.
