Manage Financial Risks In Your Business With This Insurance Solution

The business landscape is unpredictable. There are a hundred things that could go wrong, from natural disasters to thefts to pandemics. The biggest lesson that business owners have taken from the pandemic era is that the value of insurance is not one to be ignored. Insurances for businesses are instrumental to risk management - something new business owners often have difficulty with.

The Benefits of Insurance to Risk Management

Being a crucial cornerstone in risk management, business insurance can have the following core benefits:

Prevention of financial loss

Insurance is one of the key preventive measures that businesses can take to regulate financial losses regardless of which stage they are at with their company. For larger conglomerates, insurance policies can help recover from losses because of stoppage of work, physical damages, machinery breakdown, etc.

Protects Credit For Companies

Companies selling their goods and/or services on credit to domestic and/or overseas buyers can benefit tremendously from credit insurance. Insurance provides business owners with coverage for outstanding receivables that lie within approved credit limits. This helps businesses from possible losses due to their buyers not paying.

Reflects Responsibility

Having opted for insurance reflects that the company takes itself seriously enough to take responsibility for their day-to-days. This translates well into several situations, like helping secure necessary loans, not to mention financial support from angel investors.

How Can Optima Help You Prevent Financial Losses In Your Business?

Optima presents their customers with an array of different policies that they can choose from to protect their finances. Some of these policies are:

Business Interruption Policy

The business interruption policy of Optima covers financial losses due to stoppage of work, physical damages, etc. The policy covers:

Loss of gross profit.

Increased costs of working.

The gross profit of the indemnity period selected is the sum insured under the policy.

Crime Insurance

Crime insurance covers losses as a result of criminal acts. These can refer to cases of robbery, burglary or other forms of theft by third parties or even by employees. Other than compensation for established losses, the crime insurance policy can reimburse fraud investigation costs. This policy can cover:

Employee Theft

Forgery or Alteration

Inside the Premises: theft of money and securities

Inside the Premises: robbery or burglary

Computer Fraud

Funds Transfer Fraud

Money Orders and Counterfeit money

Money Insurance

Investing in the Money Insurance policy covers monetary losses in transit between the policyholder’s premises, bank account, vendors, customers, post office or other specified places. The policy can also provide coverage for losses by burglary or housebreaking as long as the policyholder kept the money in safes/strong rooms on their premises.

