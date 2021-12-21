Optima Insures Everyone Can Survive Risky Times

Insurance is possibly the biggest buzzword of the last two years as the world battles increasing uncertainties around lockdowns and restrictions. Everyone wants to be insured medically and financially. Businesses across sectors have lost their risk appetite in the face of choked supply chain systems and investors are looking to place increasingly safer bets that will minimize or nullify their losses.

According to the Indian Insurance Industry Overview & Market Development Analysis, the overall market size of the insurance sector in India was at US$ 280 billion in 2020. However, this number may have surged considering the circumstances. In the face of such adversity, the role of insurance companies has become more profound than ever.

Companies like Optima provide end-to-end solutions to corporate organizations as well as to individuals seeking personal advisory. One of the first players to enter the insurance sector in India in 2000, their corporate advisory group mitigates risk retention and transfer for Indian and multinational companies. Here, they help clients on all fronts, from risk identification and buying off-the-shelf products to designing customized solutions. They are also adept at providing after-sales policy management and claims management services to their clients.