Discover the Future of AI with #OPPOReno12Series this AI Appreciation Day

In celebration of AI Appreciation Day, OPPO is showcasing the remarkable AI capabilities of its Reno12 Series. This innovative smartphone is designed to simplify and enhance everyday tasks, making it an essential companion for modern life. With AI features like the AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Linkboost, the OPPO Reno12 Series is truly an AI powerhouse that can transform how we interact with technology. The OPPO Reno12 Pro is priced at INR 36,999 and INR 40,999 for the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants respectively. The OPPO Reno12 on the other hand is priced at INR 32,999 for 8GB/256GB. The devices can be purchased from Flipkart , OPPO E-store, and Mainline retailers starting July 18th for Reno12 Pro and July 25th for Reno12.

One of the standout features of the OPPO Reno12 Series is the AI Eraser 2.0. This tool allows users to remove unwanted elements from their photos effortlessly. With the AI Eraser 2.0, you can easily erase those distractions, leaving you with a flawless image. The AI Clear Face is another game-changer. The feature automatically identifies faces in group photos and enhances facial details.

For those who enjoy reading content on the go, the AI Speak & AI Summary are a must-have. This feature helps you by reading out the latest news or an article online and then summarising it into a short crisp note. This tool is useful for on-the-go professionals, executives, and anyone who wants to save on their precious time.

The OPPO Reno12 Series doesn't stop there. It also includes features like AI Linkboost. An OPPO proprietary tech the features boost signal in low or no network areas so one can always stay connected. Next time one is travelling in a metro or is parked at a basement, AI Linkboost will easily help you stay connected.

AI Record Summary, another AI tool present in the Reno12 Series, transcribes and summarizes meetings and conversations. This is an invaluable tool for professionals who want to stay organized and efficient.

Our latest vox-pop video dives into these features and more, revealing how the OPPO Reno12 Series can be your ultimate AI-powered companion. We interviewed diverse people to get their thoughts on AI and demonstrated how the OPPO Reno12 Series can address their needs. From removing photo bombers to summarizing meetings, the responses were overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the practical benefits of these advanced AI features.