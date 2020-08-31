MediBuddy - A Trusted Online Healthcare Buddy You Can Rely On 24X7

MediBuddy is at the forefront of helping millions of Indians gain access to quality healthcare.

With the advent of telemedicine, healthcare in India has undergone a paradigm shift. The ongoing pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and has led to a significant spike in online consultations (and other digital healthcare services) across various departments. This is so because not only does telemedicine allow each citizen to get access to quality healthcare in a convenient manner from the comfort and safety of the house, but also because it is affordable for all sections of society. To be able to get to a doctor or hospital, citizens from rural areas, more often than not, have to incur costs related to travel and stay which makes it very difficult for them. Online doctor consultation can help solve this and many other healthcare-related challenges.

With digital healthcare being the new normal, MediBuddy is at the forefront to help millions of Indians gain access to quality healthcare.

To strengthen its services and capabilities, MediBuddy recently merged with DocsApp, to create an entity that sits at the pinnacle of the healthcare industry. While MediBuddy was and is a preferred partner of leading corporates in the country for a wide range of healthcare services, DocsApp is a 24x7 mobile and web-based direct to consumer platform that offers doctor online consultations. The coming together of these two set-ups ensures that consumers across different segments have a platform to access a wide variety of healthcare services – from online consultation to tests to medicines. The new entity is headed by two ex IITians, Satish Kannan and Enbasekar Dinadayalane, both founders of DocsApp. The founders have a deep understanding of the fact that access to a specialist doctor was a huge challenge in the country and that mobile technologies can help in making healthcare services more accessible to people – this understanding gave birth to DocsApp.

MediBuddy has a range of specialised offerings.

MediBuddy now caters to the healthcare requirements of 3 crore Indians – each day over 25,000 people across the length and breadth of the country use MediBuddy as their preferred healthcare partner. The doctors become a part of the team after a rigorous 3-step verification process. The app connects patients to doctors across 18 specialties such as Dermatology, Weight Management, Paediatrics, Gynaecology, Psychiatry, General Medicine & more, instantly via video or voice call. Patients can also order medicines and book a lab test from the comfort of their home. One can save up to 40 percent costs using the app and consult with India's top doctors. The app is currently available in English and Hindi but the doctors on the app provide consultation in all Indian languages.

While MediBuddy is a leader in the online healthcare space, it has significant physical presence too.

MediClinic, an onsite health clinic at leading corporate campuses provides complete and comprehensive support to employees of partner organisations. In recent times, to assist organisations in ensuring the complete safety of employees and workplaces in this COVID-sensitive environment, MediClinic provided a one-stop solution. This was possible because MediClinics manage medical manpower, pharmacy needs, referrals, ambulatory services, web-based inventory management etc. These clinics have specialists, doctors, paramedics, and nurses and offer ambulance services. They also manage standalone pharmacy pods which serve the pharmacy requirements of employees. Besides these healthcare services, MediBuddy has a range of specialised offerings. One of them is Cashless Outpatient Care. Members can access their preferred outpatient services like lab tests, consultations, medicines, dental services, ophthalmic services, teleconsultation, genome study and much more in a cashless format.

MediBuddy also has a Maternity Program - Mom & Miracle. This is a 12-month ante-natal and post-partum on-call program, which helps a would-be mother on the path to parenthood. The expectant mother can get advice from a panel of experts during the entire journey of pregnancy and postpartum. The program also includes the service or advice of a Dietitian, Gynaecologist, Psychologist and Physiotherapist along with counselling sessions for the father-to-be. To be mothers can also find a gynaecologist, get discounted ante-natal packages, avail home sample collection for blood tests, order online for medicines, lab tests and more. Another program of MediBuddy that’s popular is the Conditions Management Program. Taking cognisance of the fact that lifestyle diseases have made their way into the workplace, affecting productivity, this workplace wellness program was introduced. It covers all or one of the lifestyle-related conditions such as Obesity, Hypertension & Diabetes, and encourages members to adopt a better lifestyle. It is meant specifically for members who are in the moderate to high-risk health category where experts guide them for 3 months and members can extend it based on their program experience and results. This IPL season, MediBuddy has partnered with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their official digital healthcare partner. MediBuddy has also launched its first TV campaign - ‘Aapka Health Buddy’. The idea behind the campaign is to communicate the fact that MediBuddy is a friend, a buddy that everyone can trust to address any healthcare need – 24X7, for the entire family. It capitalises on the fact that when in need, we trust either our family or our buddies. Additionally, as market leaders the idea was also to reinforce that MediBuddy is ‘Aapka Health Buddy’, someone who is always there to play its role as part of your family. It also highlights that MediBuddy is an app that you should always have, especially in the given scenario. MediBuddy aims to be there for you for your health-related needs.

MediBuddy wants to use its leadership position to encourage people to embrace teleconsultations and in general, make health a priority. Most people feel helpless for various reasons; at times it could be logistics issues for people who are far away from clinics or need a doctor at odd hours or certain inhibitions to meet a doctor physically etc. and end up taking wrong decisions. However, with your healthcare buddy MediBuddy, trusted by millions across India, online consultation is just a tap away. While these and more services and programs help MediBuddy partner with different sections of the society, some leading brands and organisations prefer MediBuddy as their partner. To sum it up, MediBuddy is truly living up to its name by being a trusted buddy who you can rely on for all your healthcare needs.