Online Gaming for Skill-Based Learning: Clearing its Legal Identity

While it is true that the legality of a game played within a defined physical space is simpler to establish vis-a-vis the same game being played on an online platform, there is a user base outside the larger spectrum of viewership in online skill gaming. Participants are required to have a knowledge base and overall understanding of the game. Positive outcomes cannot be based on trial and error. For example, virtual reality business games form an effective tool to train budding entrepreneurs to understand various aspects of operating a start-up while having limited resources. After playing multiple rounds of such simulation games, they learn to conduct what-if analysis, gauge competition and market better, and evaluate the feasibility of their short and long term strategies. Fantasy Sports users swear by their research and knowledge of sports being key to their win in a contest.

To prevent user harm and minimize unintended outcomes in online skill gaming, countries such as the US, UK, and Singapore have adopted modelled tests to distinguish online skill gaming. These tests helped establish a regulatory framework in these countries to assert effective checks and balances in order to eliminate concerns of addiction and financial loss. This ensured undisrupted growth of the industry operating within systematized monitoring protocols.

To analyze whether a game is based on skill or chance, the dominant factor test, also known as the predominance test, is used. This test requires one to imagine a scale backed by sheer chance on one side and skill on the other. The analysis is relatively simple when comparing dice games to chess, for instance, but it is the underlying gray area that is difficult to draw a conclusion on. For example, fantasy sports have obvious elements of skill as the ability to strategically select teams in real time demonstrates a considerable level of skill. In fantasy sport, the format is centred around the role of a manager of the team with a budget and power to buy and sell players before each game. Despite the provision of monetary incentives on winning, there is no scope of victory by chance as players need to evaluate possibilities and select teams on the basis of a sport being played live. The calculation of probability based on analysis and assumptions plays a critical role during participation. The “any chance” test, also undertaken globally, dictates that if chance influences the outcome of a game in any way, it will be deemed illegal gambling. As we’ve already seen, skill-based online gaming cannot be associated with elements of chance as there is a fundamental cognitive science that determines core competence yielding measured outcomes.