Online Gaming is a Part of the Digital Evolution Reshaping Newer Generations

Studies also suggest that such games are uniquely suited to address forms of literacy development, from teaching reading strategies in the classroom to supporting extracurricular, self-directed literacy improvement. In order to gauge the guidelines, players read articles, watch sports match reruns (in case of fantasy sports), study complex maps of game environments, participate in online discussion forums, and watch instructional YouTube videos and so on and so forth. This process develops players’ digital literacy, reading and communication, visual processing and map-reading, and critical analysis. In this light, online gaming has established itself as an important tool for learning about as well as immersing oneself into the digital space, to improve other skills.

The Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) established the aforementioned Digital India initiative to ensure ease of access for citizens, to the digital space and all the services it harbours. The programme is centred on 3 key vision areas–digital infrastructure as a utility to every citizen infrastructure, governance and services on demand, digital empowerment of citizens. The overarching aim is to equip the countrymen with the means to tackle every aspect in the digital sphere and leverage it to take national development to the next level. As it happens, online gaming is a language the youth of today are fluent in. The sector itself soars upon similar vision areas as the above initiative. Not only does the online gaming industry give rise to technological innovation and infrastructure, it also becomes a harbinger of digital literacy, thus empowering citizens.

As part of a recently formed task force to regulate this space, the MeitY can foretell the right measures to pave the way forward in cultivating this sector further. Afterall, the Digital India initiative is one of the central visions profiting from the growth of the online gaming industry, which is set to touch $5 billion dollars by 2025. Beyond being in the best interests of the country’s digital growth, this space also aligns perfectly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire to make India a gaming hub. His passion for helping this sector flourish, also brought upon the establishment of another task force that dealt with the development of the AVGC sector as a whole. The space is in dire and urgent need of a meticulous regulatory compendium built upon the counsel of various ministries and industry players. This would unify the national understanding of this space, bringing all states on the same page. Moreover, it would also give the sector some long overdue respite from the challenges it's currently facing, the absence of which would help the sector scale new heights.