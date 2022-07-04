Is the Left Hand Not Talking to the Right Hand?

Hon’ PM has been very vocal about the growth potential of the online gaming industry & its ability to make India a global gaming superpower. The FM has set up an AVGC taskforce to promote the online skill gaming industry. MEITY has taken positive steps to consult with the online gaming industry stakeholders and come up with progressive regulations for this industry. All this proves that online skill gaming is a sunshine industry and taxing it alongside CASINO’s & Lottery will only lead to erosion of the sector’s value and reduce the promise it holds– yet on the other hand, GoM recommendations threaten to derail the online gaming industry. Isn’t this a classic case of the left hand not talking to the right? And the tax mechanism on prize pool money that will clearly choke online skill game players, are in contradiction to what the PM envisions.

It’s time to take the online gaming industry away from the scanner. Although the industry finds itself anticipating massive growth in the coming years, impediments cannot be ruled out. The first bone of contention lies in the misinterpretation of online skill-based gaming as gambling, clubbing it with casinos, lottery, etc. This is compounded by the method of taxation considered by the GoM. The question is whether taxes should be imposed on the gross gaming revenue or the entire consideration amount?