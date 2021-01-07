Why Regulation of Fantasy Sports Is a Revolutionary Move

Such an approach could help ensure that the fantasy sports industry operates in a manner that continues to benefit and protect the interests of consumers while maintaining an environment that is supportive of innovative operators that follow good governance practices and protocols on responsible conduct with their users.

There is a need for uniform operating standards based on sound principles and best global practices. A self-regulatory organisation, if appointed, will establish an independent grievance redressal mechanism to handle consumer/user complaints against OFS operators as well as any disputes that arise between or relating to OFS platforms.

Promote ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’

The report underlines the formal recognition of the fantasy sports sector along with principle-led governance that would allow the growth of Indian companies. These guidelines will enable Indian OFS operators to focus on innovation, achieve scale and expand their operations in a clear and principle-based regulatory environment, thereby, achieving the mission of the ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’ Initiative and the Honourable Prime Minister’s vision of Indian-made and developed applications flourishing and succeeding in India and outside India as well.