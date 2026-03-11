NXT 2026 to convene from 12th to 14th March at the Bharat Mandapam

Conceived as a premier international platform, NXT brings together global change-makers to shape pioneering initiatives for the future of humankind while connecting the best of Bharat with the best of the world.

The event will be graced by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, as the Chief Guest, underscoring India’s commitment to fostering global dialogue, innovation, and collaboration for a sustainable and inclusive future.

NXT 2026 will also welcome an esteemed group of international statesmen as Guests of Honour, including Hon. Scott Morrison, Former Prime Minister of Australia; Hon. Fredrik Reinfeldt, Former Prime Minister of Sweden; and Hon. Shri Baburam Bhattarai, the 36th Prime Minister of Nepal. The summit will further feature a special video message by Hon. Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Former Prime Minister of Denmark.