Now Enjoy Live Music From The Comfort Of Your Home, on MX TakaTak!

MX TakaTak has already established itself as one of the leading short video platforms in India today. As one of the first homegrown platforms to feature live events as an offering for its large and diverse user base, it is enabling popular influencers to engage with their fans from across the country.

This campaign, which started from May 20th will last till 24th May. As part of it, every night at 8:30 pm, a popular contemporary artist will perform their music live on the app. Singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari was the opening night artist on the 20th, while rapper Kr$na entertained the users on the 21st.