New TDS Provisions For Online Gaming Likely To Pose Compliance Challenges

Commenting on the report, L Badri Narayanan, Executive Partner, LKS, said, "While the new proposed TDS changes bring in the much needed recognition for online gaming, the compliance complexities do pose a challenge. The application of two different tax deduction changes within the same financial year may result in massive confusion for players who may inadvertently not be able to comply or end up losing money. It may also lead to a mismatch between the winnings reported by OGIs and actual taxable net winnings of the users. Additionally, it would require significant education of the 20+ crore online gaming players, which would be an arduous task.”

He added, “Historically, when such changes are carried out, only one regime change is prescribed to allow for sufficient time to implement. The Government should ideally conduct industry consultations to understand their concerns and notify the rules accordingly.”

According to the whitepaper, the proposed solution to these probable issues would be that threshold amendments to Section 194B should be brought into effect from July 1, 2023 for a smooth transition as has been the practice for earlier amendments. It is also crucial that the tax return filing process for users at the end of the financial year remains seamless. The report also proposes certain principles that may be adopted for calculation of net winnings, reflecting upon the intent of bringing these amendments.

The government and the industry can reap the benefits of this sunrise sector, provided all the concerns are addressed in a holistic manner. India has emerged as a pioneer in the online gaming industry, contributing over INR 22,000 crore in revenue to the exchequer. With a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38%, the industry has the potential to empower the "Make in India" and "Brand India" vision.

