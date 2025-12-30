Navi Mumbai Airport Opens With Smiles, Not Spectacle and the Internet Noticed

Inside the terminal, hierarchy appeared deliberately absent. Airport workers walked alongside Param Vir Chakra awardees, veterans stood shoulder to shoulder with staff, and sports icons blended into the crowd as participants rather than centre-stage figures. The focus remained on those who had built, served, and sustained the journey to this point.

One of the most widely shared moments from the opening was the National Anthem, sung collectively by those present at the airport. The clip travelled quickly across platforms, described by users as “quietly powerful” and “unexpectedly moving,” reinforcing the sense that the ceremony was shaped by participation rather than performance.

For passengers arriving on the airport’s first flights, the experience departed sharply from the usual rush of airport formalities. Flowers, tilak, aarti, rose-water showers, and warm smiles replaced routine procedures, drawing from the ethos of Atithi Devo Bhava. Gautam Adani was present at the terminal along with members of his family, meeting and greeting passengers alongside ground staff and Guest Service Associates. Many travellers appeared surprised to see the airport’s leadership at the arrival gates, exchanging greetings and interacting directly with guests.