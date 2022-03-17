Stories Of These Brave Girls Show How Far They Can Go With Just A Little Help

Little girls in school
Source - Project Nanhi Kali
Even though we are in the 21st century, there are some parts of the country where education is still not seen as a priority, especially when it comes to women. This could be a result of a variety of factors including economic and socio-cultural reasons, but whatever it is, in the end little girls bear the brunt of it.
Here's the latest film by Project Nanhi Kali which we had earlier covered, where we talked about what the #EveryGirlMatters campaign is all about and how Project Nanhi Kali helps empower little girls by providing them after school support to continue their education.
This is why something like Project Nanhi Kali exists. Designed to support girls from low-income families to complete ten years of formal schooling, the project has impacted the lives of over 450,000 girls (called Nanhi Kalis) from underserved communities across India. Here are some of the many success stories that prove that Project Nanhi Kali actually works, and not just serves, but also empowers those who need it the most.
For someone who’s entire family had never even stepped out of their remote village, Gangamma is an absolute champ. Born to a couple who were uneducated and earned a hand-to-mouth living, Gangamma realized early in her life that the primary school near her home was not really a good one. Despite the odds, she took a transfer to Hukumpeta Govt. High School, which required her to walk two hours through a hilly and rocky terrain each day. Despite losing her father when she was in class 8, Gangamma persevered. With the help of the Nanhi Kali Community Associate’s tutoring, Gangamma passed Std 10 and secured admission in the Science stream. Today, she works as a physical education teacher in Pedagaruvu in Araku. She monitors the diet and physical activities of her students every day and guides them to achieve good health.
Hailing from the remote village of Bhader in Kotra Block in Udaipur which can only be reached through a 6 km trek on a rickety road, the decks were already stacked against Sunitha, whose parents earned barely enough to provide two square meals to their six-member family. On top of that, the practice of child marriage, which is prevalent in the region, also threatened Sunitha’s ambitions towards fulfilling her education. As the school was 16 kms away from her home, Sunitha had to commute using 2-3 modes of public transport, which also kept putting a dent on her parents earnings. This along with the fact Sunitha was getting marriage offers despite being a child, almost prompted her folks to pull her out of school. Luckily, Nanhi Kali’s Academic Resource Coordinator stood by her and helped her make it through these hurdles. Sunitha even ended up getting an after-school gig as an Academic Worker, helping other Nanhi Kalis navigate their way through similar hurdles.
As someone from Pandrivalasa village in Ananthagirimandal, 26 kms away from Visakhapatnam, Tokure and her family’s struggle with alcohol abuse is all too common for people in that region. The people in her village consume locally brewed liquor no matter what the occasion - mariage, death, birth - it’s always alcohol. Tokure’s parents are addicts and at an early age so was she, which forced her to discontinue her studies. Her parents wanted to get her married, but thankfully Project Nanhi Kali and her teachers intervened, and now she’s back in school. The path ahead won't be easy for her, but at least she has support.
Coming from a place where superstitions and child marriage are rampant, Ragini Sahu’s journey sounds like an exception to some rule. Living in a rural habitation of Charama block in North Bastar, Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, Sahu became a Nanhi Kali in class 2. Thanks to her hard work and inputs she received through the academic support centre, she started improving her performance and secured 94% marks in class 5 annual examination and found a place in the district merit list in rank-3. But that was not all, she even topped her class in class 8 exams and in the 10th boards, she scored 93%, the highest among 487 other Nanhi Kalis. She now harbours dreams of becoming a doctor.
Truancy is a huge issue among children in underserved communities across India, which is why Arina Khan’s story is so important here. Her parents run a tea stall in Chembur, and despite being a product of their surroundings, they want their children to be educated. It’s not always easy - one of Arina’s older sisters got married right out of school. Arina on the other hand has displayed an exceptional 94% attendance record (something rare for girls in her situation). She attends school and the Nanhi Kali class, and thanks to the project’s support, Arina is going ahead in her schooling journey with full enthusiasm. Her favourite subject is Urdu, and one day she hopes to become a teacher in Urdu, guiding other kids on their path to education.
These are just five cases of Nanhi Kali’s impact on the lives of little girls from structurally neglected communities across India. By providing the same kind of support to everyone who joins the programme, Nanhi Kali hopes that one day such support won’t be needed. But until then, they can use all the help they can get. And you can help too. Visit this link if you want to support the education of a little girl.
