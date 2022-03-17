Stories Of These Brave Girls Show How Far They Can Go With Just A Little Help

Truancy is a huge issue among children in underserved communities across India, which is why Arina Khan’s story is so important here. Her parents run a tea stall in Chembur, and despite being a product of their surroundings, they want their children to be educated. It’s not always easy - one of Arina’s older sisters got married right out of school. Arina on the other hand has displayed an exceptional 94% attendance record (something rare for girls in her situation). She attends school and the Nanhi Kali class, and thanks to the project’s support, Arina is going ahead in her schooling journey with full enthusiasm. Her favourite subject is Urdu, and one day she hopes to become a teacher in Urdu, guiding other kids on their path to education.



These are just five cases of Nanhi Kali’s impact on the lives of little girls from structurally neglected communities across India. By providing the same kind of support to everyone who joins the programme, Nanhi Kali hopes that one day such support won’t be needed. But until then, they can use all the help they can get. And you can help too. Visit this link if you want to support the education of a little girl.