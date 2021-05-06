Why Does The Story of Ramayan Keep Us Hooked Across Generations?

No matter when or where you grew up in India, there’s a high chance that the story of Ramayan has been an inseparable part of your childhood. You may have watched the TV series with your family, read illustrated storybooks, maybe put up a play at school, or simply sat around your grandmother as she narrated different sections from this grand old epic. Intrinsic to Indian storytelling, the epic has survived through centuries given its dramatic appeal, strong line-up of characters, and the ultimate feel-good of good triumphing over evil.

Over the years, the story of Ramayan has been adapted across several media from films and series to books, radio shows, theatre, music videos, and more. Artists have given the epic their own spin, with every new generation finding a new way to tell, experience, and re-live the timeless story.