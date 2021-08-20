‘Sabka Sai’ Trailer Is Out But Twitter Is Divided Over Superstition vs Science

Raj Arjun as Sai Baba
(Image - MX Player)
The trailer for the much-awaited MX Original Series ‘Sabka Sai’ just dropped online. As the name suggests, the show chronicles the life of Sai Baba, a revered Sufi saint worshipped across India, who had touched and enriched the lives of many.
The 10 episode mythology series stars Raj Arjun in the titular role, and is directed by Shirdi-born director Ajit Bjairavkar. Before we delve into the details about the trailer and its reaction online, check it out.
While there have been shows in the past on Sai Baba, where Sabka Sai stands out is in its portrayal of the mystical, venerated figure not as a god, but as a compassionate human, who due to his progressive and liberal teachings also faced opposition from many powerful figures with vested interests who were around that time. In doing so, the show attempts to demystify the “legend” of the saint and portray him as simply a man who was a flag bearer of empathy and kindness, who also preached equality and tried to get people to look beyond religion and caste.
Having said that, the show also chronicles certain incidents from Sai Baba’s life, which for no fault of his own, painted the man as someone who could perform miracles. And that is why, people on social media, especially on Twitter, seem to be divided over the timing of the series.
On one hand, there are many who are excited about a show about Sai Baba being released, especially because it’s a biopic on an Indian man who deserves all the respect he gets.
But on the other hand, there are those who believe that despite the greatness of Sai Baba, the show could normalize reverence of fake babas and saints, especially in small towns amidst not-so-educated viewers. Their argument is that at a time when science and rationalism is the need of the hour, especially in the light of vaccine acceptance (or rejection), a show like Sabka Sai might unintentionally set the clock backwards by making people believe in “miracles”.
The series also stars Gulki Joshi, Mohammad Samad, Aakash Sinha, Manoj Kolhatkar, Rohit Phalke , Asheesh Kapur, Devika Daftardar amongst others in pivotal roles.
Dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well, Sabka Sai will stream for FREE, starting 26th August - only on MX Player.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined