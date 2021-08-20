‘Sabka Sai’ Trailer Is Out But Twitter Is Divided Over Superstition vs Science

While there have been shows in the past on Sai Baba, where Sabka Sai stands out is in its portrayal of the mystical, venerated figure not as a god, but as a compassionate human, who due to his progressive and liberal teachings also faced opposition from many powerful figures with vested interests who were around that time. In doing so, the show attempts to demystify the “legend” of the saint and portray him as simply a man who was a flag bearer of empathy and kindness, who also preached equality and tried to get people to look beyond religion and caste.



Having said that, the show also chronicles certain incidents from Sai Baba’s life, which for no fault of his own, painted the man as someone who could perform miracles. And that is why, people on social media, especially on Twitter, seem to be divided over the timing of the series.