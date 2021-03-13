MX Player’s Chakravyuh Is A Terrific & Relevant Crime Thriller

MX Player’s latest series Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller is a terrific show that has Prateik Babbar playing a no-nonsense Crime Branch cop Virkar. Ghastly murders, a dangerous blackmailer, the dark side of the web and social media - the series has all the elements to keep you on the edge of your seat right up until the end. Before we tell you more, watch the trailer here.
Virkar (Prateik Babbar) is a tough-as-nails cop who has his own brand of justice and won’t rest until he has found out the truth. He’s put on a case that involves the ruthless killing of a college student. Just as he begins investigation, another youngster gets murdered in a similar manner. Are both killers the same? What is the motive behind these gruesome crimes? To find out answers to all these questions and more, Virkar gets cracking
There’s a mastermind who’s using the internet to unleash unthinkable brutalities on innocent youngsters. We can’t tell you more lest we end up giving out spoilers. Helping Virkar get to the truth is psychiatrist Naina (Simran Kaur Mundi), forensic expert Dr Sinha (Gopal Datt) and hacker I.P (Anjali Sivaraman). Providing him systemic and moral support is his senior ACP Wagh (Ashish Vidyarthi).
There’s never a dull moment and no loose ends. As a viewer, you’re constantly guessing what’s going to happen next and you keep getting caught off-guard, prompting you to instantly hit the ‘Next’ button when an episode ends.
This MX Original Series is powered by excellent performances. Prateik Babbar completely commits himself to Virkar and turns in a brilliant act. Simran Kaur Mundi is convincing as Naina, while Gopal Datt, Ruhi Singh and Anjali Sivaraman totally nail their parts. Ashish Vidyarthi is flawless as ever and watch out for Shiv Pandit as Roy, who’s the surprise package of the show.
It shows you how an empowering medium like the internet can be used by miscreants to target vulnerable and impressionable minds.
With the internet and social media driving so much of our lives these days, a series such as Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller makes us aware of the lines we shouldn’t cross, and that’s why, it’s an important show.
