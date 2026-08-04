Why Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru Are Still Leading Housing Demand in 2026

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Open any residential sales report from the past year and the same three names show up near the top: Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru. Add Delhi-NCR and you've got roughly 76-77% of all residential sales across India's top markets in the first half of 2026, sitting in just four cities. That's not really a surprise if you've been watching this space for a while. Jobs, land, and buyer income all point the same direction and the housing demand 2026 data backs it.
What the numbers are saying
Q1 2026 saw 70,631 units sold across India's top markets — up 8% from a year earlier, which is a decent turnaround from the dip the year before that. New launches came in at 90,023 units for the quarter, 13% higher year-on-year. Bengaluru pulled ahead of everyone else here: 41% more launches in H1 2026 compared to H1 last year, plus a 16% rise in units sold. (Quick caveat — the quarterly and half-year numbers come from slightly different reporting cuts, so treat the comparison as directional rather than exact.)
Here's the part that matters more than the headline growth: homes above ₹1 crore now make up 71% of all sales nationally, up from 59% the year before. That's a real shift, and Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru account for a big chunk of it just because of how much national volume flows through them.
Pune housing market trends: smaller cities, bigger homes
Pune's growth has always tracked its IT and education base — that hasn't changed. What has changed is what people are buying, and that's really the story behind current Pune housing market trends. Ticket sizes in Pune have roughly doubled over the past several years, and new apartment sizes have grown by more than 40% in a similar window. These figures trace back to 2023-2024 data rather than something freshly measured this year, but nothing about 2026's launch activity suggests the trend has reversed.
One thing that's easy to miss: unit sales in Pune dipped slightly even while total sales value went up. That usually means one thing — people are paying more per square foot for bigger homes, not that demand is cooling. Three-bedroom units keep gaining share year after year. One-bedroom units? Down to a fraction of what they used to be.
Bengaluru property market growth had a strong year
Of the three, Bengaluru probably had the loudest 2026, and Bengaluru property market growth is showing up in nearly every metric that matters. Most launches of any major city in H1, and prices up around 15% annually — the fastest pace nationally. A lot of this comes down to the sheer weight of IT and tech employment in the city, especially around established tech-corridor micro-markets, at least according to most analysts tracking the sector.
Bengaluru also has more unsold inventory sitting around than some other cities right now, which actually works in buyers' favour — more room to negotiate, particularly on bigger-ticket projects. Strong demand and a buyer's market on price aren't contradictory here; Bengaluru's managing both at once.
Mumbai just doesn't lose scale
No city in the country comes close to Mumbai's absolute numbers. It held about 28% of total sales among major cities in 2025 — nothing points to that share shrinking meaningfully this year either. Land's scarce in the older, established parts of the city, zoning rules are strict, approvals take forever. All of that keeps a floor under prices even as builders push out toward the outskirts to keep up supply.
Mumbai's also been a magnet for premium and luxury demand lately, and it's a big part of the wider premium housing demand India has seen building over the past couple of years. Developers with strong luxury books have posted some of the best pre-sales growth numbers in the country, and a few of them — firms that used to build almost entirely in their home city — are now actively pushing into Mumbai to spread their bets across markets instead of leaning on just one.
What's driving all this?
A handful of things keep showing up:
IT, finance and consulting jobs are heavily concentrated in these three cities, and that hasn't slowed down.
New supply keeps tilting toward bigger, pricier homes — sub-₹50 lakh launches have been shrinking while ₹1 crore-plus supply keeps growing.
Interest rates have stayed fairly steady, with the RBI holding the repo rate for most of the year — predictable borrowing costs matter to buyers making big decisions.
Developers are spreading out geographically instead of staying rooted in one home market.
Where this leaves home loan buyers
If you're planning a purchase in any of these three cities, this shift isn't just background noise — it changes what you need to think about. and how much you can realistically afford matter more now that price points have climbed this much. With ₹1 crore-plus homes making up most of national sales, loan sizes and tenures for buyers here are naturally bigger than they'd have been a few years back.
A steady income, a clean credit score, and knowing your upfront — including how lenders look at loan-to-value ratios on pricier homes — is worth sorting out before you start house-hunting. It tells you not just what you can borrow, but realistically which neighbourhoods and home sizes are even on the table.
Conclusion
None of this is coincidence. Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru keep topping the sales charts because each brings something different — Mumbai's sheer scale, Pune's steady professional inflow, Bengaluru's tech-driven momentum — and together they still account for most of what gets sold across the country. If you're trying to understand where India's housing demand is holding up, these three cities are where you should look.