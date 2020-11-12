Modi Season 2 on Eros Now Deftly Traces Modi’s Rise from CM To PM

The second season of the web series Modi – Journey Of A Common Man is streaming now on Eros Now. Unlike the first season, this part is only three episodes long and traces Narendra Modi’s journey from being the Chief Minister of Gujarat to the Prime Minister of India. The series makes for a compelling watch as it shines the spotlight on some of the most crucial years of Modi’s political life.

Modi Season 2 CM To PM has already generated tremendous curiosity among the masses, thanks to Eros Now’s disruptive and innovative marketing campaign. As part of this, they called upon the people of India to create a digital portrait of the PM. All they had to was give a missed call. Every such call would light up a dot and help complete the portrait. The campaign received an incredible response with over 88000+ calls by people in real time. They have also planned a national campaign to get citizens to pledge their contribution towards building a new India. Users have to answer questions on Modi and his journey and then finally take the pledge. The series is based on Kishore Makwana’s book Common Man’s PM – Narendra Modi. Some of the key events that we see across the three episodes are Narendra Modi (played by Mahesh Thakur) becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, the Godhra train burning incident and Gujarat riots in 2002, the subsequent questioning of Modi by the Special Investigation Team and his rise to being the PM of the country in 2014.

Even though the Modi Season 2 CM To PM chronicles nearly 14 years of Modi’s political career, the narrative moves at a brisk pace. It was a good idea on the part of the makers to intersperse the series with actual footage of Modi’s rallies and speeches. The interplay of reel and real makes for a great watch. Book adaptations can be tricky. However, writers Radhika Anand and Mihir Bhuta have done a fine job of condensing the book into a series. Director Umesh Shukla is firmly in control of the proceedings without once losing grip. The episodes are rightly timed and their lengths vary between 28 to 37 minutes. As a viewer, you are invested throughout.

