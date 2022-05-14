When We Met In Mumbai: From Office Cubicles To A Modern Mangalorean Café

Kapil and Pooja
Courtesy - Kapil
Being in love is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. To have that one person in our corner who is our biggest cheerleader in all our highs and who continues to be our emotional rock when everything appears apocalyptic is a fortune not everyone enjoys. We grow up reading novels about college sweethearts or watching celluloid serve us mushy office romances. Depending on where we are in our personal lives, we tend to develop a love-hate relationship with such stories. When often enough, unconsciously, we are actually on the hunt for someone or something “relatable” which would make us feel less alone and lost in this bizarre world.
The truth is all of us, at one point or another, yearn for that one friend with whom we can be ourselves. Someone with whom we won’t feel embarrassed to bitch about that poor excuse of a colleague at work or crack the lamest jokes and share hoots of laughter. It can seem unrealistic or a wishful fantasy where we share the teeniest bit of our live with somebody. But these stories are not mere concoctions for the reel. You only have to look around and you will notice that reel stories are inspired by the journeys of real-life couples. Love grows stronger each day, from office cubicles to quaint cafes and lively bars.
Kapil first met Pooja in 2010 when they were junior executives at a leading marketing agency in Mumbai. It was an instant connection for him. They say, when you know it is the right one and, Kapil knew right from the get-go that she was the one for him. What began as casual office banter soon progressed to their first date at a local café right next to their office and straight after work.
He said, “We always bonded over food. It was our timeout from everything that was happening around us. One peaceful meal at our favorite joints and, we knew it was a great end to the day. We were frequent visitors to all the malls were closer to the WEH highway because commuting was easier. Oberoi Mall, Growel, food joints in Bandra East, BKC, you name it. In fact, there is this lovely restaurant called “Modern” in Sion that used to be my pitstop once I dropped her after work. I would then head home all the way back to Mira Road. Modern is a must-visit for anyone who loves authentic Mangalorean food in Mumbai. And Pooja and I loved going out and about in Mumbai.”
Kapil and Pooja with their 4-year-old son
And the rest is history. Kapil and Pooja dated each other for six years before getting married. But it was not a bed of roses for the couple. They were aware of the challenges ahead: although they came from South Indian cultures, they belonged to different castes. Kapil unveiled his quintessential charm as Pooja showed her conviction in their relationship, and their parents accepted their dalliance. Now parents to a 4-year-old son, the couple ensures that love is not lost amidst all their social obligations.
He said, “We are huge movie buffs. Watching a movie every weekend, is always on our top list of things to do. Getting some alone time with just the two of us is a task and, we need to plan this in advance so that while we are away, someone can look after our son. But that’s how our love has grown. We have become more diligent and less erratic with our planning.”
If such love stories melt your heart then don't fail to watch Modern Love: Mumbai, only on Amazon Prime Video.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)