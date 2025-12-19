Meritto Introduces Integrated Mio AI Voice Agents for Education

For years, institutions have faced the same cycle: low connect rates, overworked counselors, silent follow-ups, and high-intent inbound inquiries slipping away because teams cannot respond fast enough. With marketing spends rising and attention spans shrinking, the result is inefficiency on one end and revenue leakage on the other. Mio AI Voice is purpose-built to close this gap, functioning as a never-tired, context-aware calling teammate that works round the clock to qualify leads, revive dormant interest, and guide students toward the next enrollment milestone.

Built natively inside Meritto’s entire suite of products including Enrollment Cloud and Education CRM, Mio AI Voice differentiates itself at various levels. It reads student history in real time, adapts its questions based on program context, understands sentiment and interruption cues, and maintains institutional tone across languages. Every conversation ends with structured actions; updating Meritto’s Education CRM stages, scheduling follow-ups, and ensuring no student drops off due to delay or oversight. With AI now a core driver of student expectations, Mio AI Voice fills a structural gap between rising inquiry volumes and limited counselor and sales bandwidth.