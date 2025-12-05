Meritto Campus Score: 45% of NIRF Top 100 Fall in Median AI Visibility Band

Meritto , known for its Education CRM and Enrollment Cloud products, today announced Campus Score, an AI Visibility Index that evaluates how well a university’s digital presence is interpreted, surfaced, and ranked by AI-driven discovery systems. Developed by Meritto AI Labs and powered by Mio AI, Campus Score functions as an audit that analyses subtle digital signals and distils them into a single, dynamic AI visibility score designed for educational institutions that now face an AI-native generation of students.

As AI increasingly shapes how students search, compare, and make decisions, digital visibility has become an essential driver of enrollment outcomes. Most institutions, however, lack the tools to understand how clearly their information is read and how AI systems elevate it. Campus Score fills this gap by evaluating visibility across the full student journey and continuously interpreting these signals, ensuring that each university’s AI Visibility Score adjusts as its digital footprint evolves. It’s designed to allow leadership, admissions teams, and marketing departments to anchor their decisions around evidence and to measure improvement with every iteration. It is not a comparison tool; it is a clarity tool. It enables them to understand where they genuinely stand and where they need to strengthen their presence before the next admission cycle.