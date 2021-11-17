Meet The Key Players in 'Matsya Kaand', A Unique Con vs Cop Chase Saga

Matsya Kaand poster
Source - MX Player
MX Player’s latest original web series, ‘Matsya Kaand’ will get you excited for all the right reasons. To start with, the premise is set in a world where a young but experienced con man has been making law enforcement eat dust. After a slew of escapes, he stands opposite a cop who’s obsessed with bringing him to justice, and who’s not afraid to break the rules to do so. And second, the show stars legendary actor Ravi Kishan as the brash cop who’ll stop at nothing to achieve his goals.
Check out the trailer!
So who are key players in this exciting cat and mouse game?
The con man, Matsya Thada, uses 11 different disguises setting up the 11-episode series, and is played by the uber talented Ravi Dubey. Known for his elaborate scheming intellect and charm, this is an anti-hero who uses his brains over brawn.He’s not some petty criminal with a sheet, but more of an artist for whom every nefarious gig is a love-letter to his own mental acumen.
Then there’s the ruthless cop - ACP Tejraj Singh, who’s taken up the task of nabbing Matsya and his team. This is a guy who knows how narcissist criminals think and uses that knowledge to anticipate their actions. He’s also known to be a rule-breaker of sorts, someone who comes from the “ends justify the means” school of thought.
Bollywood legend Piyush Mishra also joins the fray as Panditji, the man who taught Matsya all he needed to know to thrive in this grey world of conning people. A criminal mastermind, who’s equally ‘criminal’ and ‘master’ so to speak.
Then there’s the tech savvy member of the team - Raju, the hacker, played by Madhur Mittal, who’s quietly been adding up big titles to his portfolio. When you start your journey with the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire, that bit of info shouldn’t come as a surprise. This character is at the middle of everything that makes Matsya Kaand a modern world crime saga.
And finally, we wrap the list up with Urvashi, played by Zoya Afroz, who is pivotal to most of Matsya’s plans as the main distraction that deceives the hapless victims. By the time they’re getting over her charm, the team is already out of the scene, and onto the next heist.
The 11 episode series has been directed by Ajay Bhuyan and will air on MX Player from November 18th.
