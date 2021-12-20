Meet The Brains Behind One Of India’s Largest Crypto Platforms

Over the last year and a half, cryptocurrency as an investment asset has taken India and the world by storm. The success stories of those who got into the crypto scene about 7-8 years ago, made the rest of the world stand up and notice. The founders of CoinSwitch Kuber felt the shift in focus too, as suddenly, they were looking at an unprecedented number of users on their app. No, seriously, over a period of 18 months, 14 million users signed up.

The Quint caught up with Govind Kumar Soni, Ashish Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, hackers-turned-founders, who created the popular crypto-trading platform CoinSwitch Kuber, with the vision that one-day most Indians can have a diverse investment portfolio, one of which is crypto. They also champion the case for Blockchain technology (you know, the one that makes crypto trading possible), and how it is what Web 3.0 is being built on.