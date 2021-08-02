Your Parents Can Live Healthy Lives Anywhere, Thanks To Online Consultations!

All of us are worried about our parents’ health, now more than ever. Many of us are at that stage in life, where we're staying far for from our parents. And even though, our parents might be enjoying the bliss of retired life back in our native places, we as their children can't help worry about their health and well-being.

Old age they say is the second childhood. This is the stage where our roles have reversed. Where our parents once used to worry about us, we as children are more stressed about their health, no matter how sorted they are.