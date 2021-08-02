Your Parents Can Live Healthy Lives Anywhere, Thanks To Online Consultations!

Vani's mother using MediBuddy App for a tele-consultation.
(Image - The Quint)
All of us are worried about our parents’ health, now more than ever. Many of us are at that stage in life, where we're staying far for from our parents. And even though, our parents might be enjoying the bliss of retired life back in our native places, we as their children can't help worry about their health and well-being.
Old age they say is the second childhood. This is the stage where our roles have reversed. Where our parents once used to worry about us, we as children are more stressed about their health, no matter how sorted they are.
35-year-old Vani was both worried and excited when her diabetic parents announced that they wanted to build a quaint boutique hotel in Ranikhet. Ideally, nothing sounds better than living in the hills when you’re 60. But Vani was also conscious of the poor medical infrastructure in such remote places. Being diabetic and moving base to a place with limited medical facilities during a raging pandemic only added to her anxiety levels.
But supportive of her parents’ dreams, she started thinking of ways to ensure that they lived each day to their fullest despite the circumstances. She introduced them to the benefits of online consultations for their regular check-ups by getting them to download MediBuddy. A first for her parents, they were both quite wary of the tele-consultations even with the finest doctors being used to the traditional clinic experience.
Gradually, they not just got used to the idea of virtual healthcare but also started feeling more comfortable with it. The ease with which they could get a consult with a doctor at any time of the day from anywhere, the user-friendly interface of the app and having medicines delivered to their doorstep brought a certain degree of relief to Vani. But most importantly it helped her parents in their journey of realising their dream project with their physical health and safety uncompromised.
So, if you’re also worried about your parents’ safety during lockdown then you are one download away from ensuring that their physical health is covered. Download MediBuddy and know that a doctor is just on the other side of the screen.
To know more about their story, watch the video above.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined