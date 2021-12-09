Manyavar Helps You Nail Your Perfect Wedding Look This Marriage Season

Ranveer Singh In Manyavar's Latest Ad Film
Courtesy - Manyavar
‘Tis the season of the big fat Indian weddings. So, you have planned the overall theme of the 5-day affair. The low-key venue for your Haldi ceremony is fixed. The music playlist and fireworks for the cocktail sangeet night is decided. The colour palette of the floral carnations for the buffet tables at your reception has been chosen. The hors d’oeuvre and seven-course meals for the wedding afternoon have been sampled. Invitations have been sent and everything appears to be on track.
Now, just one last thing that needs to be taken care of but the most important highlight of all the ceremonies. While the bride and her bridesmaids are on a hunt for eclectic six-yard chiffon saris, floor-length sweeping lehengas, and the most ravishing anarkalis, the groom and his squad are always amped up about exquisite sherwanis and kurta jackets that define their jaw-dropping personalities. In any Indian wedding, attire today plays a crucial role. After all, we all want to post that one Bollywood-movie like reel on Instagram where we are flaunting our #OutfitOfTheDay!
It is not just the bride and the groom who are looking for their perfect wedding attire. Friends, family, and everyone else attending these ceremonies want to look their best. But at the end of the day, all eyes are pinned on a couple of the night. From the moment when the dulha and his baraat arrive to the time when he gets on the dias for all the ceremonies, the dulha has to look his sharpest. And when we talk about wedding outfits, we know it doesn’t get better than Manyavar.
This wedding season, Manyavar, India’s leading celebration wear brand, has recently introduced its latest #ManyavarAaGaya collection worn by none other than Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh. Part of the #TaiyaarHokarAaiye campaign, the movie focuses not only on the groom but also on the Baraatis and how Manyavar offers a wide range of celebration wear for all wedding ceremonies. These include exquisite Sherwanis, fine Indo-Westerns, classic Kurta-Jackets and matching accessories.
Check out some of the outfits below:
Choose the plush cream colour sherwani suit with sophisticated embroidery work for your D-day!
Looking for something floral and flamboyant? Then pick this jacket-kurta combination!
Look stylish in this one-of-a-kind lavish cream kurta jacket set!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)