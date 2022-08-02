Manish Malhotra’s Chikankari Mijwan Show Blends Conscience And Couture

Fashion wizard Manish Malhotra created a special couture line to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Mijwan Welfare Society’s efforts to empower women and preserve the traditional craft of chikankari embroidery.

Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Couture Show took place at the Jio World Convention Centre with Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh as the royal showstoppers. A star-studded event, the evening exuded unparalleled royalty and elan with celebrities flaunting embellished chikankari designs created by Manish Malhotra.

Ranveer looked every bit dapper as he walked out in an exquisitely handcrafted Chikankari black sherwani on a velvet base. He paired the look with Manish Malhotra’s black suede shoes, embellished with exaggerated tassels. While Deepika graced the runway with a new take on traditional savoir-faire. She wore a soft taupe bridal chikankari lehenga embellished in hints of champagne and silver sequins, crystals sprinkled with Swarovski stones, on a velvet base with a theatrical hand embroidered Chikankari Manish Malhotra signature veil.