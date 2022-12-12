Make This Holiday Season Memorable for Your Kids with LEGO’s® Finest Sets

Make This Holiday Season Memorable for Your Kids with Lego’s Finest Discounts
Image credit: Lego
It’s that time of the year again when workdays start to feel like weekends and no matter how old you are, you start counting days till the forthcoming holidays. With the advent of December, the spirit of the festive season can’t be missed. From big malls to small markets, from decorative lights to the chilly weather, this is a great time to spend with your loved ones.
And if you’re a parent, it’s an even better time to bond with your children by assembling some LEGO® sets for hours. There can be no bigger satisfaction than starting with a tiny brick and putting it all together to construct the final build! There isn’t a better mental exercise for kids than putting together a LEGO® set with their parents. And specially when LEGO® is offering an entire catalogue full of fun and engaging sets, there’s no reason why your kids shouldn’t be spending their winter afternoons surrounded by them.
Here are some LEGO® sets that kids will love to put together:
1. 76186 Black Panther Dragon Flyer
For the young dreamers who are superhero fans, this Wakandan flyer includes 4 adjustable wings which go front, back, up and down, 2 stud shooters and an opening cockpit for your miniature superhero to sit in. No LEGO® brick battle is impossible with this indestructible dragon flyer by your child’s side.
2. 76908 Lamborghini Countach
This one’s specially designed for our tiny speed racers, the ones who fancy talking to the wind while driving their tiny cars. This detailed replica of the legendary 1970s Lamborghini Countach is one of its kind, perfect for building, racing and showing off to fellow speed enthusiasts.
3. 76383 Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Potions Class
This Hogwarts classroom playset is perfect for your young Potterhead who maybe getting their Hogwarts letter in the mail soon. Build the Hogwarts classroom set at home and become the best potions teacher your child will ever have.
This Holiday season, also build a PLAYFUL Holiday by enjoying a host of fun building activities at the LEGO® Winter PLAYGROUND at Phoenix Market City, Pune and Select City Saket, Delhi on 17th Dec to 1st Jan and 21st Dec to 1st Jan respectively. Visit & Discover Endless PLAY this Holiday season!”
With such fancy and fun LEGO® sets out for, it's hard not to be jealous of the children.
