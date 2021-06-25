Cancel Your Friday Evening Plans And Watch This Grand(est) Finale

Judges Mukesh Chhabra, Neha Dhupia and Farah Khan
(Image - Roposo)
We’re not usually into the whole telling-people-what-to-do thing, but this time we’re making an exception. Drop any plans you have for Friday evening and check out the grand finale of #MadeOnRoposo. As the search for India's next big creators culminates, believe us when we say, you don’t want to regret missing out on all the action on what could possibly be a turning point in how stars emerge in India.
Here’s why we’re so pumped up about this. Over the last couple of years, you’d have seen many short video apps being launched, which was supposed to be a great thing as both content creators and consumers suddenly had all these platforms to showcase their talents and be entertained. Instead what we got was the same old ghisa pita recycled, unoriginal content pieces being pawned off everywhere. There’s so much desi talent in this country - surely we could come up with hatke or original. Which is exactly why the #MadeOnRoposo initiative makes so much sense, right? Getting content creators to post their best/whackiest/most unique original content and prove that Indians can be super creative when they want.
Check out some amazing content pieces created by some of the finalists.
Speaking of creative, we couldn’t help but love how #MadeOnRoposo started off with a challenge to Indian creators, to create something new rather than just following old trends, given by celebs like Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Mukesh Chhabra. Of course creators responded to the challenge on Roposo with full enthusiasm, so much so that it became an actual search for India’s biggest creators. Check out some of the brilliant auditions by creators. Eliminations are never easy, and when it came to finding the most creative among the participating content creators, the judges did not have an easy time. See for yourself how Neha Dhupia handled the elimination round:
So what exactly is #MadeOnRoposo? Well, it’s much more than a reality show about the search for India's next big creators. The fact that it’s raw, unscripted, and not a copy-paste of something that already exists, makes it absolutely refreshing. If you’re familiar with creators such as Yash Sharma or Juhi Chawla (no, not the film star, but her fans feel she’s as talented). Now imagine fifteen equally talented creators as finalists, giving their best and competing to be India’s next big creator. Their goal on the night of the finale - impress the judges and win, or else - *cue sad music* - go back to square one.
Here’s a sneak peek at the judges getting ready for the grand finale:
#MadeOnRoposo is ushering in the content creation revolution in India, and it’s a perfect time to download the Roposo app and start creating videos. Who knows - maybe when #MadeOnRoposo season 2 takes place, you could be one of the content creators facing a celebrity judge, and be crowned India’s next big creator.
But for now, make sure you don’t miss the #MadeOnRoposo finale, and be there as the action happens, LIVE, 7 PM onwards on Friday, on Roposo’s YouTube channel. It’s time to find out who will be crowned as India’s next big creator!
Published: 25 Jun 2021,04:28 PM IST