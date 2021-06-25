Cancel Your Friday Evening Plans And Watch This Grand(est) Finale

We’re not usually into the whole telling-people-what-to-do thing, but this time we’re making an exception. Drop any plans you have for Friday evening and check out the grand finale of #MadeOnRoposo. As the search for India's next big creators culminates, believe us when we say, you don’t want to regret missing out on all the action on what could possibly be a turning point in how stars emerge in India.

Here’s why we’re so pumped up about this. Over the last couple of years, you’d have seen many short video apps being launched, which was supposed to be a great thing as both content creators and consumers suddenly had all these platforms to showcase their talents and be entertained. Instead what we got was the same old ghisa pita recycled, unoriginal content pieces being pawned off everywhere. There’s so much desi talent in this country - surely we could come up with hatke or original. Which is exactly why the #MadeOnRoposo initiative makes so much sense, right? Getting content creators to post their best/whackiest/most unique original content and prove that Indians can be super creative when they want.