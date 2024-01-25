Indian-Origin Founder Adris Chakraborty Introduces WatchTime Units with LYKSTAGE

Global Video sharing platform LYKSTAGE is positioned to redefine content engagement by emphasising 'Watch Time' over mere 'views' for its audiences. The Founder Adris Chakraborty's development of LYKSTAGE is borne from the intent to create a platform that aims to revolutionize the content creation industry.

On LYKSTAGE , a view counts when a video is watched for 30 seconds, but the key metric is the watch time unit, also measured in 30-second intervals. This means prolonged viewer engagement generates more watch time units. For example, a 1-minute video, watched by 10,000 viewers is not only 10,000 views but also 20,000 watch time units, offering deeper insights into viewer interaction. Additionally, LYKSTAGE innovates by valuing watch time and rewarding viewers for the time they spend watching content, a unique approach in the digital content landscape.

When asked about the need for such a solution in the creator economy, Adris stated, “LYKSTAGE is a platform that rewards you from Day 1 - No matter how many followers you have. Other platforms have minimum thresholds on followers, viewing hours and so many other parameters that can sometimes take the creator’s mind away from doing what they d best - Creating superb content for their consumers and focusing on these material parameters that the platforms define as successful content. LYKSTAGE leaves no such barrier for the creators on its platform - Have good content? Share it with your users and start earning from the first minute. This is revolutionary!”.

The unique proposition of rewarding the creator and the user while the platform earns on creator-generated content was also perhaps borne out of the fact that Adris wanted to create such a space “where people wouldn’t have to struggle like I had to.”

Adris calls himself “Entrepreneur via Circumstances'. A journey that started from being a banker to a Business Development Head to Content Distributor to Founder of LYKSTAGE also reflects one that is marked by resilience and innovative spirit, demonstrating how success can be born out of challenging situations.

Adris, an Indian, who has been living in NYC for almost two decades had big dreams and to pursue them he knew he needed to expand his bubble. So, he moved to Dubai, then to New York, his current residence. After a fair share of ups and downs, his adversity paved the way for the opportunity. Adris focused on Social media, along with his wife Poulami heading the advertising business of Mediamorphosis, now spanning profitably across India, the UK, and Canada.

LYKSTAGE is a testament to an Indian’s power to chase his dreams and the undying entrepreneurial spirit.

When asked what drove Adris to create LYKSTAGE , he adds, “My journey in content distribution began in 2005 with Globosat Entertainment, focusing on broadcasting ethnic channels in North America, Canada, and the UK. As the digital landscape evolved, I noticed a gap in the market for creators to distribute their content widely. Building on this, I founded LYK, a social network with unique privacy filters, that connects like-minded individuals. This experience laid the foundation for LYKSTAGE, a video-sharing platform revolutionizing the way content is shared and accessed, catering to the surge in user-generated content in the rapidly evolving digital space.”

As someone who has been there and done that, Adris has a line of promise to his counterparts looking to live life on their terms, irrespective of what their situation underlines. "If someone wants to leave their job or is in a sticky situation like I was, I would like them to know that they have a way out," affirms Adris, underlining his commitment to empowering others through technology and algorithms.

