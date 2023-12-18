Step-by-Step Guide to Achieving Lower Rates on Your Personal Loan

Personal finances can often feel like a difficult puzzle, especially when getting a personal loan at a competitive interest rate. For many, the challenge lies in balancing their immediate financial needs and the long-term implications of the loan’s interest rates. The key to unlocking the best deals in personal loans is understanding the factors influencing personal loan interest rates . This article will guide you through practical strategies to secure a personal loan at the lowest possible rates, ensuring your financial burden minimises.

Tip 1: Maintain a High CIBIL Score

Keeping a high CIBIL score is very important if you want a personal loan with low interest rates. Think of your good CIBIL score as a report card for how you handle your money. The higher your score, the more trust financial institutions have in you. You should aim to have a CIBIL score of more than 750. It’s also a good idea to check your credit report regularly. Sometimes, it might have mistakes, and fixing these can help improve your score.

Tip 2: Compare Different financial institutions

Don’t just go with your first option when looking for a personal loan. It’s better to look around and compare what different financial institutions offer. This means checking the interest rates from various financial institutions. Some NBFCs like SMFG India Credit offer an online EMI Calculator that can help you get a free estimate of your EMIs easily.

Tip 3: Choose the Right Loan Tenure

Selecting the right duration for your loan can affect the interest rates. Sometimes, choosing a shorter time to repay the loan can lead to lower interest rates. But it’s important to consider how much you can pay back each month. If you choose a short loan term, make sure the higher monthly payments are manageable for your budget.

Tip 4: Look for Seasonal Offers and Promotions

Financial institutions often have special deals during festivals or other special times of the year. These deals can include lower interest rates. So, it’s a good idea to keep an eye out for these promotions. Checking these offers when planning to take a loan can help you find a better rate. This can be an easy way to save money on your loan.

Tip 5: Make the Most of Your Employment Stability

If you have a stable job, especially with a well-known company, it can help you get a personal loan at a lower interest rate. Financial institutions usually prefer lending to people who work in established organisations because it suggests a stable income. This stability makes you a less risky borrower, which can lead to better loan terms.

Tip 6: Avoid Frequent Job Changes

If you change jobs often, financial institutions might see it as a sign that you don’t have a stable income, which can affect the interest rate you get on a loan. A steady job history shows financial institutions you have a reliable source of income, making you a less risky borrower. So, having a consistent career path can be beneficial when you apply for a loan.

Tip 7: Check for Existing Customer Benefits

If you’re already a customer of a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), it’s a good idea to see if they have any special offers for their loyal customers. NBFCs often reward customer loyalty with benefits such as lower interest rates. These benefits might be available through pre-approved loan offers or discounts on interest rates. If you have a positive relationship with an NBFC, asking about any exclusive rates or deals they might have can be beneficial.

Tip 8: Opt for a Co-applicant

Applying for a loan with someone else who has a strong financial background can help you get a lower interest rate. This could be a family member or a friend. If your co-applicant has a good credit score and a stable income, your loan application looks stronger to financial institutions, leading to better loan terms.