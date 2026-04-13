Low Home Loan Interest Rate – A Practical Guide to Smarter Home Financing

Factors That Influence the Interest Rate Offered to You

While broader economic conditions influence interest rate trends, your profile plays an equally important role in determining the final rate offered. Here are some of the factors that affect the interest rate:

Credit Profile

Your credit score is a key determinant of the interest rate. Lenders rely on this score to evaluate repayment behaviour and creditworthiness. A score of 750 or above is generally considered favourable.

Before you apply for a home loan, it is advisable to know your CIBIL score. Reviewing your credit report in advance allows you to identify discrepancies, correct errors, and strengthen your financial profile.

Employment and Income Stability

Lenders assess income continuity, employment type, and professional stability when determining eligibility and pricing. Salaried applicants with stable employment and self-employed professionals with consistent income records typically enjoy better borrowing terms.

Market Conditions and Monetary Policy

Interest rates are also influenced by economic trends and monetary policy decisions. Floating rates, in particular, respond to changes in benchmark rates set by regulatory authorities.