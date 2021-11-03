Looking For Ways To Grow Your Small Business? You Don’t Want To Miss This!

The hard work behind the Phool.co success story
Source - Facebook India
So you’ve made up your mind about starting your small business, or maybe you already have one and are trying to wrack your brain over how to scale it to the next level. Either way, the playing field you’re at, already has both small and big players, all chasing the same goal - running a well-oiled business machine that consistently meets its goals while retaining that what makes it unique.
But the resources big businesses often have, can seem intimidating to smaller players. Facebook believes that businesses of all sizes deserve an equal opportunity. Which is why they’re hosting the first edition of Grow Your Business Summit on November 9th, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm IST. If you’re an integral part of a small business that is trying to scale up and is using one of the Meta-owned apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) to leverage its sales online, you would not want to miss this.
The summit is split into five sessions - each one offering something unique to the attendees.
Session 1, titled ‘Let’s Get Inspired’ will feature industry leaders who will talk about how going digital has enabled their ventures to grow rapidly by reaching out to a much bigger bucket of customers, not just within India, but all across the globe.
Session 2, ‘Let’s Dream Big’ will cover the tremendous potential for growth that comes with going online, by talking to the minds behind a diverse range of businesses.
Session 3, and perhaps the most important one, called ‘Let’s Get Equipped’, will talk about the different Facebook tools businesses should familiarize themselves with, especially in terms of skilling, ecosystem development and financial support.
Session 4, ‘Let’s Get Found’, will cover everything you need to know about grabbing the eyeballs of not just the 434 million potential customers in India, but the 3 billion+ people using Facebook all across.
The summit will then round up with Session 5, ‘Let’s Grow Together’ as one of the core members of Facebook India’s leadership team, Archana Vohra (Director, Small and Medium Businesses, Facebook India) will take you through the different initiatives to address the challenges of India’s SMB community, and how Facebook plans to address them and help the businesses grow.
So, what are you waiting for? If you’re looking for ways to find new, innovative tools to connect with your intended customers online, register for Facebook India’s inaugural Grow Your Small Business summit.
