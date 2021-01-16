LG Takes Dual Screen Display to the Next Level with LG Wing 5G

While dual screen displays have been around for some time now, LG has clearly upped the game with their LG Wing 5G. As a user, you get to choose between the horizontal and vertical mobile experience, and this, in many ways, is empowering.
This stylish and premium gadget has wowed everyone with a first-of-its-kind swivel innovation. You can swivel up to use both screens and maximise your productivity. And when you want to use your phone only vertically, you can simply swivel down. This unique feature is nothing short of a game-changer as it lets you multi-task like never before. If you’re a content creator or consumer, the swivel function totally redefines your entertainment experience.
The device is not just a style statement but with durable hinge movement, water repellent coating and anti-dust technology, it is also quite sturdy.
The LG Wing 5G is packed with features that boost its overall performance. Priced at Rs 69,990, the main display is a 6.8” FHD + OLED screen, while the secondary one is a 3.9” OLED screen with a 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution for a complete visual experience. The device boasts of a 64MP +13 MP +12MP triple rear camera setup that gives you incredibly detailed and clear pictures. With its 32MP pop-up front camera, you can click the most beautiful selfies.
The Snapdragon 765G processor is a 5G integrated processor and capable of supporting intense gaming session with utmost ease and on top that dual-screen feature enhances the gaming experience to a considerable extent. The LG Wing 5G can go on for long hours without frequent charging thanks to its 4000 mAh battery.
Multi-tasking is a breeze with LG Wing 5G. While you watch your favourite show on the horizontal screen, you can use the secondary screen to send texts, check mails, control volume or use another app without compromising your viewing experience on the Main Screen.
The same goes for navigation. You can follow directions on the main screen while performing other tasks on the second one.
The phone also features grip lock which allows you to hold your second screen while you watch your content on the Main Screen.
If you’re a digital creator, you can use the main screen to film and preview your content, while editing it on the second screen. Yes, that’s how easy it is. Moreover, the LG Wing 5G is equipped with the Gimbal Camera that boasts of five different shooting modes: Lock Mode, Pan Follow Mode, Follow Mode, FPV Mode, Joy Stick. The camera can be used with both screens to create a range of studio-quality and dynamic content on the go.
The LG Wing 5G ranks high on form as well as function which is makes it a much sought-after phone. The LG Wing 5G user can utilize both the screens and choose between having both screens for more activity or using the more familiar vertical interface.
So if you’re looking for a phone that maximises your productivity, lets you easily multi-task and is also high on performance and style, your search ends at the LG Wing 5G.
