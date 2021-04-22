Six global icons come together to promote sustainable fashion

The video also features Melati Wijsen, an Indonesian entrepreneur and co-founder of a non-profit that helped ban plastic bags in Bali, along with Mexican climate activist Xiye Bastida, and hip-hop artist Xiuhtezcatl, whose music champions environmental justice. Together, the six young icons urge people to rethink their fashion choices and the impact it has on the planet.

On its end, Levi’s, too, is committed to improving its production cycle to ensure long-lasting, high-quality garments that can be worn for generations. The brand has heavily invested in climate-friendly technologies and material that can reduce its natural-resource footprint and altogether make production far more sustainable. Nearly 76 per cent of all Levi Strauss & Co. products, and 70 per cent of all Levi’s bottoms and Trucker Jackets are made using Water<Less® technology — built on a series of finishing techniques and water recycling guidelines that have saved more than 4 billion litres of water and resulted in the recycling of nearly 10 billion litres of water. Not just that, Levi’s has also introduced these technologies in the public domain to encourage the apparel industry to further save resources in their own lines.