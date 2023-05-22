Discover the Joy of Creative PLAY With LEGO® PLAYground This Summer

The LEGO® PLAYground is now in Mumbai this summer!
(Photo Courtesy: Aditi Suryavanshi/The Quint)
It's summertime in Mumbai, and even though children increasingly spend most of their holidays indoors, the idealistic image of the season is still one of free play, where the children get to explore, learn, and engage in social, independent, and guided play.
But among the tight work schedules and safety concerns, where should parents find this all under one roof? Well, the LEGO® PLAYground has got you covered!
On 19 May, the LEGO® Group unleashed the LEGO® PLAYground at Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium, where children and their parents can indulge in fun challenges, join masterclasses, learn to build, and take the PLAY pledge.
The LEGO® Group inaugurates the LEGO® PLAYground at Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium Mall.
But did you know that the play that's so alluring is also very beneficial and important for the growth of your child? According to the 2022 LEGO Play Well Study, 9 out of 10 kids wish they could spend more play time with their parents.
To take this thought further, the LEGO® Group announced their 'Small Hands Big Dreams' campaign, which focuses on the significance of play. Targeted at parents, the campaign highlights how play helps in not only the physical but also the social, intellectual, and emotional development of a child. It allows parents to gift their little ones a world of their dreams with limitless possibilities and a creative space to turn their boundless imagination into reality.
A still from the LEGO® Group's Small Hands Big Dreams movie.
To make play more essential than optional, the LEGO® Group also set up their interactive PLAY Pledge Wall at the LEGO® PLAYground, where visitors can prioritise their commitment to play and inscribe their heartfelt play pledges.
But that's not all! The LEGO® PLAYground offers a lot more fun and exciting activities for children where they can unleash their imagination, step by step, with LEGO® Bricks.
The LEGO® Group unveils the PLAY Pledge Wall.
The Super Heroes passion playroom at the LEGO® PLAYground.
The LEGO® PLAYground is divided into four zones called the Playrooms. The different zones cater to the niche interests and hobbies of your child, like Science and Adventure, Supercars and Vehicles, Fantasy and Superheroes, Community, DIY, and exciting Roleplay games!
The kids are also motivated to take up masterclasses designed to build their creativity and imagination. These classes will help them explore innovative building techniques and take on challenges that improve their problem-solving skills.
The little ones will get to learn through fun, interactive videos around building and new LEGO® themes, which will encourage them to produce their own unique creations.
LEGO® Bestsellers at the LEGO® PLAYground.
The LEGO® PLAYground interest playroom.
In addition to the innumerous activities, LEGO® PLAYground also showcases its exclusive international bestsellers like the LEGO® A-Frame Cabin, LEGO® Loop Coaster, LEGO® Lion Knights' Castle, LEGO® Chevrolet Camaro, LEGO® Hokusai: The Great Wave, LEGO® Motorized Lighthouse, LEGO® 2022 Ford GT, and LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet, among others.
The LEGO® PLAYground also features the iconic LEGO® Minifigure Wall of Fame, which displays over 200 mini-toys, along with some other spectacular installations by AFOL (Adult Fans of LEGO).
A child admiring the LEGO® Minifigure Wall of Fame.
A LEGO® minifigure.
Finally, to sort out the evening for the curious parents, the LEGO® Group hosts a roundtable discussion with a curated panel of influential figures and trendsetters who talk all about play and its significance in the digitally advanced modern world.
So, if you want to experience the joy of PLAY this summer, don't forget to visit the Phoenix Palladium in Lower Parel every day between 19 May to 4 June from 3.00 pm to 8.00 pm.
