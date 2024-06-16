Best Summer Adventure for Chandigarh Kids -The LEGO® PLAYground is Finally Here!

Summer vacations are the best time for kids to explore their passion, unleash their imagination and take out the much-needed time to PLAY. PLAY is not just a leisure activity, but a SUPERPOWER! It stimulates curiosity, ignites creativity, and fosters a lifelong passion for learning.



LEGO® Bricks are the ideal tool for children to construct, reconstruct, and envision anything they desire – harnessing their play power. Through the construction process, children develop essential skills such as problem-solving, spatial awareness, and fine motor skills.



Chandigarh parents now have the opportunity to take their kids for the best summer adventure where they can play, learn, explore their interests and also have LOTS OF FUN under one roof! The popular LEGO® PLAYground, by The LEGO® Group is now in Chandigarh at Elante Mall. The PLAYground was inaugurated by actor Rannvijay Singha on 14th June 2024, and is open for all kids ages 5-12 year old between 4-9 pm till 23rd June.



The LEGO® Playground is an exciting, imaginative, and creative play area where kids can delve into all their passions.



Whether your child is an aspiring astronaut, a superhero fan, a budding scientist, or even a Disney lover, the PLAYground has something for everyone with its curated Passion Zones!



Kids can experience space in a realistic way at the AR Zone and explore the cosmos Science and technology enthusiasts can explore LEGO®’s S.T.E.M Lab, and all kids can take their builds into the VIRTUAL LAUNCH ZONE where their creations will be scanned and projected onto the virtual space screen.