Lahore Confidential Is a Terrific Blend Of Thrill and Romance

Ananya (Richa Chadha) is an everyday woman who loves Urdu poetry and has a desk job at the R&AW headquarters in New Delhi. Her life takes a drastic turn when a senior R&AW officer RD (Khalid Siddiqui) dispatches her to Pakistan on a spying mission. There’s a reason why she’s the chosen one. She has to entrap Lahore’s renowned cultural event organiser Rauf Khazmi (Arunoday Singh) and through him help Indian Intelligence get to terror mastermind Wasim Ahmed Khan.