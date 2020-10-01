‘Abhay 2’ on ZEE5: An Unapologetic and Gripping Crime Thriller

The second season of Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay is streaming now on ZEE5 Premium and this time, things are darker, edgier and more twisted. Kunal is terrific as he reprises his role of no-nonsense Special Task Force cop Abhay Pratap Singh and joining him is an ensemble of actors in never-before-seen avatars. While Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag and Raghav Juyal will scare the hell out of you, the show’s biggest surprise is Ram Kapoor.

The thrill and suspense quotient is several notches higher this time. What separates Abhay 2 from the clutter of regular crime shows is its gripping storyline, winsome performances and realistic treatment. The show isn’t just about solving crimes. It delves deeper into the mindset that makes people commit ghastly crimes. You can watch the show on ZEE5 Premium.

If you’re still not convinced, we’ve got RJ Stutee telling you why Abhay 2 should top your must-watch list. Watch the video right away.