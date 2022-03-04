Krá Ropes In Be YouNick To Develop Their Limited Edition Street Wear Collection

Gautam, Mihir and Hitesh in their Krássified look
Courtesy - Krá
There was a time when fashion was associated with elegance, panache and high street buys. Today, fashion is not limited just to the elite.
It is a style statement which defines and underlines your identity. It allows you to recognise the people you would vibe with. It is a reflection of your aspirations and who can be a part of your tribe. Fashion today is about what you want your personality to look like and who you want people to see when they first look at you. Whether it is about pulling a casually cool outfit or rocking streetwear in your IG snaps, your fashion sense defines you as a person. And Krá is owning this sense of identity and revolutionising the world of street fashion.
A symbol of disruption and individuality among subcultures that represent the street, Krá is on a mission to make fashion unrestricted, unabashed, affordable and accessible to all. Now, Indian YouTuber Nikunj Lotia popularly known as Be YouNick has also entered the world of fashion with Krá. What's more? He is trying to get his fans to embrace their authentic self and true identities.
Nikunj has his own unique style of creating comic sketches and daily vlogs that have made him an overnight internet sensation. He has always been able to create his own mark with the style that he wears and represents a certain style of his own. Incorporating his passion for emerging subcultures like gaming, hip-hop, street football, graffiti and building the community, Be YouNick is revolutionising the streetwear culture in India and boosting this trend through his own brand. This is the first time a YouTuber has moved beyond the content creation universe to initiate and build a brand that disrupts the norms of fast fashion to create a collection that embodies him and speaks to the youth at large.
In the video below, watch how Be YouNick Krássifies Gautam and gives the athlete a complete makeover.
Krá has been brought to life with a mission to make people connect with one another over street culture and celebrates the various sub-cultures that make street cool and relevant among today’s youth.
Krá is inspired by the ever-evolving sub-cultures around the world and it is a representation of it in the most authentic way through limited edition collections including outerwear, top wear and bottom wear.
For more about Krá visit here!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)