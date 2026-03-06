KnightPips and the New Shape of Retail Trading Platforms

The modern retail brokerage is no longer defined by access alone. Access is assumed. What increasingly differentiates platforms is architecture: how capital moves, how risk is displayed, and how the system behaves when markets slow down rather than speed up.

KnightPips enters this environment as a multi-asset CFD brokerage offering currencies, equities, commodities, and metals within a single account structure. Its proposition is not radical innovation, but recalibration. The emphasis appears to be on control and capital continuity rather than intensity.

In conducting this KnightPips review, the focus shifts away from surface features and toward structural logic.