Indian Army & Punit Balan Group Launch Kashmir Heritage Light Show

The twenty-eight minutes of Laser, Light show features the Geological as well as the mystic evolution of the Kashmir Valley, the “Heaven on Earth”. The Valley of Kashmir, nestled between different ranges of the mighty Himalayas and drained by the River Jhelum, has attracted people of different ethnicities during the course of history, many of whom left an indelible imprint on its present-day image, in terms of a rich historical and cultural landscape. The audience is made aware about the different dynasties which ruled Kashmir & played a role in the cultural & religious evolutions over the ages. The show also show-cases the valour & sacrifices of the Indian Army in ensuring that the constant evil designs of India’s western adversary in fomenting trouble & unrest in Kashmir are always defeated. The show ends on an optimistic note, with hopes of a future filled with peace, harmonious co-existence and development, while retaining the rich cultural heritage.