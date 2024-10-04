Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri Shine at Manish Malhotra's Namo Bharat Show

Manish Malhotra’s Namo Bharat show was more than just another fashion event; it was a tribute to courage, tradition, and Mumbai’s indomitable spirit. As part of Seva Pakhwada 2024, the runway came alive with models, cancer survivors, and terror attack heroes, all united in a powerful statement.



Showstoppers Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri brought star power to the stage. Aaryan wore a classic black sherwani, intricately embroidered and paired with a textured kurta and slim pants. His presence, commanding and understated, embodied the blend of heritage and modernity that Malhotra’s 'Evara' collection represents.