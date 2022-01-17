Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer's New Ad Captures The Spirit Of Moving Forward

Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer wants to inspire people to Keep Walking towards a more positive future with the latest chapter in its iconic global campaign.



The brand’s famous 'Keep Walking' advertising has been inspiring people around the world with a message of progress and positivity for more than 20 years and this latest chapter begins as the world gradually reopens after a difficult 18 months.



Leading the way is a TV and digital ad featuring an energetic and vibrant ‘Anthem’ that encourages people to attain the spirit of looking ahead and forging forward to an optimistic future. The new Anthem is an infectious, feel good mash-up of famous songs all about walking that has been created to put a spring in people’s step as they head back into the world once again. The mash up includes samples of songs including Run DMC and Aerosmith’s Walk this Way, Loretta Lynn’s version of the iconic These Boots Are Made for Walking and Lou Reed’s 1970s’ classic Walk on the Wild Side.