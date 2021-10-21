Jim Beam Welcome Sessions #4 - Wolf Alice Returns to Union Chapel

Growing up, Wolf Alice’s lead singer Ellie Rowsell used to watch the choir singers perform at Union Chapel. So when the band was invited to celebrate their passion for live music at the same venue, it didn’t take long for them to say yes. As a group that had spent the better part of the last decade on the road, touring across the world, the shutting down of live venues kind of put the brakes on what they liked most. The song they chose was ‘Lipstick on the Glass’; its melodic grandeur - the perfect homage to the venue itself. And the icing on the cake? The current line-up of the chapel’s choir group joined in on the chorus!



Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is a valiant exercise to connect artists to the venues that are special to them, especially in these times when the live music industry is trying to pick itself up again following the events of the last two years. If this version of ‘Lipstick on the Glass’ impressed you, do check out the complete Welcome Sessions series.

