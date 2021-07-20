Jim Beam and Jack Garratt Keep the Magic of Live Music Alive

When the pandemic hit, the world of live music came to a standstill. Spaces that were once tightly packed with artists and their fans, were suddenly turned into “no go” zones. It hit artists especially hard, because nothing can ever match the energy they get when performing live in front of people.



English singer-songwriter Jack Garratt knows this better than anyone else. In his early years as an artist as well as a fan, he attended countless shows at the Village Underground — an old Victorian warehouse turned creative collective. A home away from home for Garratt, the Village Underground was turned into a venue for this very special gig of his, which included fans joining the fun, all thanks to Jim Beam and La Blogothèque. Jim Beam Welcome Session’s first episode perfectly captures the magic that is created when artists and their fans come together.