India’s Largest Handmade Rug Maker's Grand Initiative To Empower Inmates

What makes a company great? You’ll come across different answers depending on who you’re asking. Shareholders will say something like “one that keeps growing and generates more profit every subsequent quarter”. The worker who clocks in and out everyday will probably say something on the lines of “one that pays well, on time, and respects its staff’s work-life balance”. A customer will probably talk about how a great company makes an excellent product. But what about legacy? Can a brand do all of the above and then go further beyond all of it and be known for doing actual good in society?



Yes, if the company in question is Jaipur Rugs.