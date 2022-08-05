It’s Super Easy To Send Money From Your Paytm Wallet to Your Bank Account

One of the biggest myths about using a Paytm Wallet is that the money in it can only be used for wallet-based transactions. There’s a feeling that any money in your Paytm Wallet somehow only belongs in the ‘Paytm ecosystem’ and that it cannot be used for traditional offline transactions like say, how we use cash. Let us bust that myth right here, right now - your Paytm Wallet money is your money, so you can use it any way you want, including depositing the same into your bank account.



Watch this video and see how you can fully tap into the real world use cases of having a Paytm Wallet, to send and receive money easily, instead of having to share your bank details with others all the time.