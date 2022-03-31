Recruiting For Your Business? Here Are Some Key Points To Consider

Finding, recruiting, and retaining employees who match company goals, values, and skill sets is easily one of the top challenges of managing a business. The right kind of talent makes all the difference to how a company performs and surpasses its business objectives. As most managers know, however, recruiting is not just about interviewing candidates and negotiating roles. It involves stringent background checks, constant follow ups, and ensuring that candidates and companies are aligned in terms of expectations, quality, and prospects.

Today's fast-paced corporate world sees high attrition rates, leaving businesses constantly scrambling for new talent while also maintaining regular operations. Working with recruitment consultants can help companies focus on their growth, while leaving the complex process of hiring to those who are experts in the space. iSource Consultants is one such recruitment expert that helps businesses match with the right talent, basis their specific needs, budgets, and duration.

What sets iSource apart from other operators in the hiring space is their long-term expertise, high professional ethics, and consistent results for a wide network of companies. The recruitment firm has so far helped match businesses with talent across diverse verticals, including Entertainment and Media, Consumer Durable goods, Retail, FMCG, Telecom, Healthcare, Information technology and E-Commerce, Consulting, Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, and more.

How does iSource approach recruitment for corporates?

As recruitment experts, iSource follows a stringent process from discovering talent to the end goal, as per the company's objectives. This includes:

Role Articulation

Analyzing the client’s needs, employee skill sets, experience, and other critical attributes required in a prospective candidate.



Preparing the Brief

iSouce prepares a detailed search brief capturing the job description, qualifications, experience, and criteria for success. This helps the search team discover the right candidates.



Drawing the Search Plan & Search Team

A Search Plan maps out the various options available as per the role, according to specific industry segments.



Search – Research

The brief is shared with the search team for identifying sources and prospects. The team also accesses the internal databases; target companies websites, and other sources to reach out to the prospective candidates.



Candidate Identification / Assessment

The primary POC frequently reports on the progress to the client. Suitable prospects are evaluated on the basis of their experience and cultural fitment with the Client organization. Consultants at iSource perform an informal reference check before sending ahead recommendations to the client, along with their updated profile and the assessment report.

Candidate-Client Meeting

iSource schedules a mutually convenient meeting between the client and candidate, followed by feedback from both parties.



Formal Reference Check

Once the client selects the final candidate, the consultant creates a reference check report that is shared with the corporate. iSource also facilitates a backup candidate who is kept in the loop until the recruitment is successfully closed.



Completion of the Search

iSource further aids in structuring the compensation package once a candidate is finalized. They also ensure that the client can provide feedback even after the employee has been hired.

These comprehensive and stringent step-by-step process ensures that corporates get the best available alternatives in hand, when it comes to recruiting and retaining talent. iSource has helped national organization including KPMG, PWC, Tech Mahindra, Zee, IBM, and others find the right people for various roles.

For more details on services offered, contact priya@isourceconsultants.co.in or get in touch on (0120) 4336319 / 2480151.